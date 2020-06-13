Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Export potential grows, additional jobs created

| June 13, 2020
44
During the visit to Almazar district, the President got acquainted with activities of Next Generation Product joint venture.
It produces 460,000 electric and solar water heaters under the Royal brand and 75,000 heating boilers under the German brand Viessmann. The company employs 530 people.
Products are exported to Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.
Despite the conditions of the pandemic, the rate of production at the enterprise did not slow down. In January-May, exports amounted to $1.8 million. By the end of the year, it is planned to increase this figure to $7 million.
The Head of the state was also provided with information about promising projects. The President gave instructions on expanding the product range and creating additional jobs.
BUSINESS, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

44

Export potential grows, additional jobs created

During the visit to Almazar district, the President got acquainted with activities of Next GenerationRead More

44

Germany, Brazil may import medical masks from Azerbaijan

Baku Textile Factory in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park produced 4 million units of medical masks.Read More

  • RCCI urges FBR to review its revenue target for next fiscal year

  • Economy to suffer loss of Rs3000 billion due to COVID-19: Hafeez Sheikh

  • ICCI terms budget 2020-21 a balanced budget in tough conditions

  • Sherry Rehman terms Budget 2020-21 as a Failure on Multiple Levels

  • Federal Budget with total outlay of Rs7294.9b announced 

  • JS Bank Witnesses Significant Growth in Profitability

  • Pakistan’s economy contracted 0.38% in FY2020 as coronavirus wreaked havoc: Economic Survey

  • 7 virus cases from Pakistan discovered in China

    • Comments are Closed