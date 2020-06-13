Export potential grows, additional jobs created

During the visit to Almazar district, the President got acquainted with activities of Next Generation Product joint venture.

It produces 460,000 electric and solar water heaters under the Royal brand and 75,000 heating boilers under the German brand Viessmann. The company employs 530 people.

Products are exported to Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

Despite the conditions of the pandemic, the rate of production at the enterprise did not slow down. In January-May, exports amounted to $1.8 million. By the end of the year, it is planned to increase this figure to $7 million.

The Head of the state was also provided with information about promising projects. The President gave instructions on expanding the product range and creating additional jobs.