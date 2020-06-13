Legislative Chamber holds International Parliamentary Forum

International Parliamentary Forum in the Legislative Chamber, together with the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, was organized via videoconference.

The event was dedicated to the role of parliaments in implementing the recommendations of the UN Human Rights Charter and Treaty Bodies.

The event was chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Akmal Saidov.

The forum was attended online by members of domestic and foreign parliaments, heads of international organizations, experts from Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland and other foreign countries.

Views were exchanged on the tasks of the legislative bodies in monitoring the observance of human rights and implementation of recommendations of the UN Human Rights Charter and Treaty Bodies.

The contribution of Uzbekistan to ensuring human rights and freedoms, the development of parliamentarism, civil society, national commissions to combat human trafficking and forced labor, to achieve the SDGs operating in the chambers of the Oliy Majlis was positively assessed at the event.