Legislative Chamber holds International Parliamentary Forum
International Parliamentary Forum in the Legislative Chamber, together with the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, was organized via videoconference.
The event was dedicated to the role of parliaments in implementing the recommendations of the UN Human Rights Charter and Treaty Bodies.
The event was chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Chamber, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Akmal Saidov.
The forum was attended online by members of domestic and foreign parliaments, heads of international organizations, experts from Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland and other foreign countries.
Views were exchanged on the tasks of the legislative bodies in monitoring the observance of human rights and implementation of recommendations of the UN Human Rights Charter and Treaty Bodies.
The contribution of Uzbekistan to ensuring human rights and freedoms, the development of parliamentarism, civil society, national commissions to combat human trafficking and forced labor, to achieve the SDGs operating in the chambers of the Oliy Majlis was positively assessed at the event.
« Khalid Sherdil remembered for humanism, public services (Previous News)
(Next News) Germany, Brazil may import medical masks from Azerbaijan »
Related News
Tashkent is not only “The City of Bread”, but also one of the cheapest to live in for foreigners
According to the study of international consulting group Mercer, Tashkent preserved its position asRead More
Export potential grows, additional jobs created
During the visit to Almazar district, the President got acquainted with activities of Next GenerationRead More
Comments are Closed