Gen Nadeem Raza meets Qatari Defence Minister

| December 24, 2020
DOHA (DNA) -General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who was on official visit to Qatar, called on H.E. Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. CJCSC also held separate meetings with H.E. Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces, and all Chiefs of tri-services.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan. The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

