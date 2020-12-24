Qureshi talks to Egyptian FM

A.M.Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Mr. Sameh Hassan Shoukry, today. The Foreign Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations and enhance collaboration in multilateral organizations. They also discussed regional developments and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on developments in IIOJK, and underlined the need for the international community to take steps to address the grave situation. In this regard, he thanked Egypt for cooperation during the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, in November 2020.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue engaging on regional and global issues and working to enhance bilateral ties.