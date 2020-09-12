FUI Pakistan signs MoU with University Teknologi PETRONAS UTP
DNA
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 12 – Foundation University Islamabad (FUI), Pakistan has signed an MoU with University Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), Malaysia on September 2020 to enhance scientific, technical, and engineering competencies of students and faculty.
The agreement aims at academic and research collaboration covering Faculty, Staff and Students Exchange as well as Joint Research and Academic Advocacy.
