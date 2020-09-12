Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

FUI Pakistan signs MoU with University Teknologi PETRONAS UTP

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 12 – Foundation University Islamabad (FUI), Pakistan has signed an MoU with University Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP), Malaysia on September 2020 to enhance scientific, technical, and engineering competencies of students and faculty.

 

The agreement aims at academic and research collaboration covering Faculty, Staff and Students Exchange as well as Joint Research and Academic Advocacy.

