Fuel prices likely to increase

Khayyam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to go up yet again from February 1.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of the prices of petroleum products in which it has proposed an increase of Rs12 per litre for petrol and Rs10 per litre for diesel, say sources in the petroleum division.

The final decision would be taken by the Ministry of Finance headed by Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.