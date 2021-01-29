Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Fuel prices likely to increase

| January 29, 2021
DNA 29-9

Khayyam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to go up yet again from February 1.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of the prices of petroleum products in which it has proposed an increase of Rs12 per litre for petrol and Rs10 per litre for diesel, say sources in the petroleum division.

The final decision would be taken by the Ministry of Finance headed by Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

DNA 29-9

Fuel prices likely to increase

Khayyam Abbasi ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to go upRead More

DNA 29-4

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran over Transparency Int’l report

LAHORE, JAN 29 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on FridayRead More

  • Afridi urges political forces to supplement Govt’s offensive on Kashmir

  • 3 Turkish Super Lig players among top scorers in Europe

  • RCCI International Chambers Summit ends on a high note

  • Seeking Justice for kidnapping, murder of Daniel Pearl: US

  • President Alvi orders FBR to recover Rs 14.421 mln in fake tax refund case

  • Prominent businessman Tariq Bawany passes away

  • Pakistan, Qatar vow to boost defence ties

  • Pakistan denies role in India farmers’ protest

    • Comments are Closed