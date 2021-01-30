Possibility of reinvigorating Pak-Belarus economic ties discussed

MINSK (DNA) -With a view to discussing possibilities of reinvigorating Economic ties between Pakistan and Belarus, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan held a zoom meeting with Mr. Walid Mushtaq, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Lahore.

The Honorary Consul shared his recent interactions with Pakistani business community spread over several sectors including automobiles, agricultural implements, IT and education for promotion of trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Appreciating the efforts, the Ambassador highlighted the importance of expanding commercial ties and educational ties. Referring to the Business Meeting scheduled at Belarusian Chambers of Commerce and Industry later this month and the proposed virtual Meeting of the Business Councils of the two countries in April/May, the Ambassador sought Mr. Walid,s support in mobilising Pakistani business community for a win-win trade relations.

The Ambassador also proposed enhancing educational collaboration and offered to facilitate holding summer school in Belarus, virtual youth conference of students and cooperation in higher education institutions.