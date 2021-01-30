Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Possibility of reinvigorating Pak-Belarus economic ties discussed

| January 30, 2021
dc363afd-39a5-4a34-95ca-4130cd5cdef0

MINSK (DNA) -With a view to discussing possibilities of reinvigorating Economic ties between Pakistan and Belarus, Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan held a zoom meeting with Mr. Walid Mushtaq, Honorary Consul of Belarus in Lahore.
The Honorary Consul shared his recent interactions with Pakistani business community spread over several sectors including automobiles, agricultural implements, IT and education for promotion of trade and investment relations between the two countries.dce74d22-6831-4f0a-9a3c-edf92df4b860
Appreciating the efforts, the Ambassador highlighted the importance of expanding commercial ties and educational ties. Referring to the Business Meeting scheduled at Belarusian Chambers of Commerce and Industry later this month and the proposed virtual Meeting of the Business Councils of the two countries in April/May, the Ambassador sought Mr. Walid,s support in mobilising Pakistani business community for a win-win trade relations.
The Ambassador also proposed enhancing educational collaboration and offered to facilitate holding summer school in Belarus, virtual youth conference of students and cooperation in higher education institutions.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

dc363afd-39a5-4a34-95ca-4130cd5cdef0

Possibility of reinvigorating Pak-Belarus economic ties discussed

MINSK (DNA) -With a view to discussing possibilities of reinvigorating Economic ties between Pakistan andRead More

DNA 29-8

Ambassador of Palestine, Tunisian envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 (DNA) – Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Rabei met Tunisian Ambassador atRead More

  • Greek envoy calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs

  • 3rd Round of Pak-Kenya Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC)

  • Gwadar Port has become a shining pearl of the region: Ambassador Nong Rong

  • Statement By Secretary Antony J. Blinken : Seeking Justice For The Kidnapping And Murder Of Daniel Pearl 

  • Pakistan and China agreed to multiply agricultural and industrial cooperation

  • Chinese investment to play key-role in Pakistan’s agricultural & industrial modernization: Moin ul Haque 

  • E-Katchehry held for Pak community in Canada

  • British High Commissioner meets Hafeez Sheikh

    • Comments are Closed