France records 80 new virus deaths, lowest daily toll in a month

| May 9, 2020
Paris, May 9 (French health officials on Saturday announced another 80 deaths from the new coronavirus, the lowest figure recorded over 24 hours since early April.

The figures for those in intensive care also fell, with 38 people admitted for critical care.

France records 80 new virus deaths, lowest daily toll in a month

