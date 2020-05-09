France records 80 new virus deaths, lowest daily toll in a month
Paris, May 9 (French health officials on Saturday announced another 80 deaths from the new coronavirus, the lowest figure recorded over 24 hours since early April.
The figures for those in intensive care also fell, with 38 people admitted for critical care.
« COVID-19 positive cases reach to 27,474 across country: NCOC (Previous News)
(Next News) Urban Slum COVID-19 Programme from Monday »
Related News
Trump’s handling of pandemic a chaotic disaster: Obama
Washington, May 9:Former president Barack Obama has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump’sRead More
France records 80 new virus deaths, lowest daily toll in a month
Paris, May 9 (French health officials on Saturday announced another 80 deaths fromRead More
Comments are Closed