Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 27,474 across country: NCOC

| May 9, 2020
01

 

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (DNA ):The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 27,474 with 618 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus said on Saturday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 618 deaths had been reported from the disease with 24 reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 7,756 patients had been recovered. He added total 270,025 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 12,982 tests were conducted.

He said 9,691 cases were reported from Sindh, 10,471 from Punjab, 4,327 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 609 from Islamabad, 421 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,876 from Balochistan and 79 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that in total confirmed cases, 7,576 active cases were reported from Sindh, 6,149 from Punjab, 3,073 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 533 from Islamabad, 120 from Gilgit Baltistan, 1,630 from Balochistan and 19 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that 175 deaths had been reported from Sindh, 191 from Punjab, 221 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Islamabad, three from Gilgit Baltistan, 24 from Balochistan and no any death was reported from AJK.

He said that 1,940 patients had recovered in Sindh, 4,131 in Punjab, 1,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72 in Islamabad, 298 Gilgit Baltistan, 222 in Balochistan and 60 in AJK.

 

A

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

01

Inclusive strategies needed to reach out to daily wagers, freelancers

Parliamentarians and civil society reps urge the government to adopt available mechanisms Islamabad – ParliamentariansRead More

00

58 more new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

  QUETTA, May 09 (dna ):About 58 new coronavirus patients were reported in Balochistan, takingRead More

  • Urban Slum COVID-19 Programme from Monday

  • COVID-19 positive cases reach to 27,474 across country: NCOC

  • Naval chief condoles death of soldiers

  • Emirates operates special flights to repatriate Pakistanis from the UAE

  • Uzbek President announces steps to support export activity

  • Uzbekistan commemorates Day of Remembrance

  • Sindh not ending lock down on May 11: CM Sindh

  • ADB releases annual report of development effectiveness

    • Comments are Closed