FPCCI delegation meets Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 – Justice (RETD) Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB on Tuesday said that business community play a vital role in the progress and prosperity of the country and NAB gives top priority to resolving business community’s issues. NAB referred sales and income tax cases to (FBR) Federal Board of Revenue last year. NAB has also decided to refer business community’s under invoicing case to FBR.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by vice president FPCCI Sheikh Sultan Rehman.

The distinguish delegation comprising of former presidents Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakriya Usman, former vice president Mirza Abdur Rehman and Khawaja Shahzad Akram.

Chairman NAB said that the prosperity of business community and country are interlinked. NAB is performing its duties honestly and with dedication in accordance with law.

Immediately after taking responsibilities of the Chairman NAB, he had decided to himself listen complaints of the aggrieved persons on last Thursday of every month. Special Complaint Cells headed by respective directors had also been set up at NAB headquarters and regional bureaus to listen business community’s complaints.

NAB had also constituted a high power committee for resolving issues of business community. The meeting of which will be called during this month.

He urged businessmen which provides employment to hundreds of thousand people to concentrate on uplift of country’s economy withiut paying heed on baseless propaganda campsigns.

He said that NAB will utilise all available resources to return the looted money of gulible investors of fake housing schemes which fleece people despite having no land to offer to investors.

NAB firmly believes in logical conclusion of money laundering cases, and the cases of all those who have fled abroad after devouring million of rupees of people as per law.

The delegation lauded the efforts of Chairman NAB in resolving their problems and giving them patient hearing.

The deviation said that NAB is business friendly organisation which is engaged in elimination of corruption from country which is common goal of every Pakistani.

The business community assured full cooperation to NAB and asked their fellow businessmen that they should not worry due to measures taken by NAB as NAB firmly believes in ensuring the self respect of all persons and fulfilling the requirement of law for justice which is encouraging for business community.