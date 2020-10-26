FM urges UN to take action against anti-Islam narrative

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the UN to take notice and action against the hate based narrative against Islam. In a statement on Monday, he said there is resentment in the world over the blasphemous caricatures.

He said irresponsible statement of the French President has added fuel to the fire. He said nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the garb of freedom of expression.

The Foreign Minister said the seeds of hate that are being cultivated today will polarize the society and have serious consequences. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the French Ambassador to Pakistan has been summoned to the foreign office to register protest.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister said a comprehensive resolution will be presented at the next meeting of the OIC foreign ministers, proposing to observe 15th March as the international day against Islamophobia. = DNA

