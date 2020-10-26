Bilawal claims days of PTI govt are numbered

ISLAMABAD, OCT 26 (DNA) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the government in Islamabad is about to fall because it was not a government of change but the destruction of Pakistan and its people. PTI is a party of liars which has left the people of Pakistan alone in this dire situation.

Chairman PPP said this while addressing a corner meeting in Kharmang district in Gilgit Baltistan in connection to the PPP election campaign for election 2020 in GB. Former governor GB Qamar Zaman Kaira is with the Chairman PPP in this election campaign.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the beginning of his speech paid rich tributes to Shaheed Mohammad Qasim who sacrificed his life protecting Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on 18th October 2007 in Karachi. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had announced to get nuclear capability at Kharmang and now we can see India eye to eye and India cannot think of any misadventure due to this nuclear deterrent.

He said that the dreams which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisioned will be fulfilled by him. He hoped that the people of GB will also give him opportunity to serve them as they had given to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. He said that PPP provided the opportunity to the people of GB to vote and gave them identity.

Chairman PPP said that it is his third visit of GB. The promises he had made in the manifesto 2018 with the people of GB will be fulfilled. PPP will give you your rights as we have given rights to every province through 18th amendment, he said.

PPP wants opportunities of employment, facilities of health and education for the people of GB. We will have to establish free hospitals for the people of GB as we have provided free hospitals for the people of Sindh.

We will establish universities and campuses in every district of GB. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established institutions like Steel Mills and Heavy Industrial Complex, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave the program of Lady Health Visitors for providing job opportunities.

President Zardari started BISP so that poor women get some help in running their houses. These are the solutions of the problems faced by the people of Pakistan and only PPP can introduce such programs.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP increased salaries and pensions. When Federal government, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments of PTI did not increase the salaries and pensions, the PPP government in Sindh increased salaries and pensions despite the entire country is engulfed in economic crisis because we feel for the poor people of Pakistan. PPP only needs the cooperation from the people to solve the problems. He asked people to support and vote PPP and on 15th November on the polling day.

He hoped that the people of GB will support him as they had supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. Chairman PPP said that this is campaign not only for election but it is a campaign for the better future of the people of GB. He also said that the quota in the government jobs for differently able person in GB will be increased from 2 percent to 5 percent like Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that at the moment PDM is running a movement for real democracy in Pakistan and the manner in which the people of GB had participated in the movements for democracy during MRD and ARD against dictators will also participate in PDM. = DNA

