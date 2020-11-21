Smart lockdown imposed in five districts of Karachi
KARACHI, Nov 21 – Smart lockdown has been imposed in five districts
of Karachi due to the spike in Coronavirus cases.
According to details, smart Lockdown has been imposed for 14 days in
five districts of Karachi including 26 areas of Central District. Deputy
Commissioner Central has issued a notification in this regard.
According to notification Smart lockdown has been imposed in Gadap,
Sarjani Hussain Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Azizabad, Ali abad, Karimabad,
Yasinabad, Dastgir, Nazimabad, Asghar Shah Stadium, Shadman Town.
Areas of North Karachi, Muslim Town, and Firdous Colony will also be
sealed under smart lockdown. Smart lockdown will be affected till
December 4 according to the notification.
Due to the rise in coronavirus cases smart lockdown has been imposed in
the posh areas of District South Civil Lines. Specific Areas and streets
of Khayaban Momin, Khayaban Badar, Bath Island, Khayaban Ittehad will
remain under smart lockdown for 14 days.
A notification of smart lockdown in 14 areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and
Jamshed Town of Easteren Distirict has also been issued.
