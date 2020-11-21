Smart lockdown imposed in five districts of Karachi

KARACHI, Nov 21 – Smart lockdown has been imposed in five districts

of Karachi due to the spike in Coronavirus cases.

According to details, smart Lockdown has been imposed for 14 days in

five districts of Karachi including 26 areas of Central District. Deputy

Commissioner Central has issued a notification in this regard.

According to notification Smart lockdown has been imposed in Gadap,

Sarjani Hussain Goth, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Azizabad, Ali abad, Karimabad,

Yasinabad, Dastgir, Nazimabad, Asghar Shah Stadium, Shadman Town.

Areas of North Karachi, Muslim Town, and Firdous Colony will also be

sealed under smart lockdown. Smart lockdown will be affected till

December 4 according to the notification.

Due to the rise in coronavirus cases smart lockdown has been imposed in

the posh areas of District South Civil Lines. Specific Areas and streets

of Khayaban Momin, Khayaban Badar, Bath Island, Khayaban Ittehad will

remain under smart lockdown for 14 days.

A notification of smart lockdown in 14 areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and

Jamshed Town of Easteren Distirict has also been issued.

