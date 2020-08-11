People urged to adopt spiritual ways to avoid Covid-19 threat

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Renowned intellectual Malik Habibullah Bhutta has stressed upon the people to adopt spiritual ways to avoid coronavirus threat.

The well-known social activist from Bahawalpur said that performing ablution and offering prayers five times a day helps avert the threat of coronavirus. He said the people who perform ablution and offer prayers five times a day are most likely to stay safe from the disease. He urged the people to seek forgiveness as well as help from Allah Almighty who is the Most Beneficent and the Most Merciful.

It is pertinent to mention here that some 531 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and 15 persons lost their lives across the country due to deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 285,620, out of which 261,246 patients have already recovered.