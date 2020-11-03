ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, Mr. Josep Borrell, will Co-Chair the Fifth Round of Pakistan-European Union Strategic Dialogue to be held virtually today.

The two sides would interalia share assessments on the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic and actions taken by the respective sides to mitigate its negative socio-economic impacts.In this regard, promoting international cooperation, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for debt relief for developing countries, would also be discussed.

Foreign Minister and High Representative will review the implementation of Pakistan-European Union Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP), which was signed in June last year. The SEP is a forward looking, dynamic and inclusive framework of cooperation, promoting deepening of relations in all areas. The Strategic Dialogue would also include exchange of views on regional and international issues.

The EU is a traditional friend of Pakistan and a major trading and investment partner. The relations between the two sides are pursued through regular high-level engagements, robust institutional arrangements and structured dialogues. Ahead of the Strategic Dialogue, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora also held the Sixth Round of Pakistan-European Political Dialogue to advance bilateral cooperation, on October 6, 2020.