Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack in Vienna

| November 3, 2020
Breaking news

November 03/20

Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack in Central Vienna on Monday night, resulting in the loss of precious lives and wounding several more.

We would like to convey our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the innocent victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured.

Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

SCP-Supreme-Court-1

SC approves pre-arrest bail plea of co-accused in STDC corruption case

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) has granted pre-arrest bail of an accused Abdul MajeedRead More

coronavirus-6

COVID-19: Pakistan records 1,302 new cases, 26 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 1,302 new infections and 26 deaths during the last 24 hours,Read More

  • Fifth Round of Pakistan-European Union Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels

  • Bilawal Bhutto violated election code of conduct: CEC GB

  • Speakers highlight importance of credible data to support trade sector during pandemic

  • Zahida again appointed info secy

  • Business community stands in solidarity with the Armed forces

  • CEO PIA Arshad Malik visits RCCI

  • Army Chief briefed on prevalent situation at LoC

  • Bosnian President calls for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

    • Comments are Closed