Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack in Vienna
November 03/20
Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack in Central Vienna on Monday night, resulting in the loss of precious lives and wounding several more.
We would like to convey our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of the innocent victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured.
Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
