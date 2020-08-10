FIA asks Afghan authorities to provide of sugar import from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 (DNA) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made progress in actions over the fake export of sugar by seeking records from relevant authorities in Afghanistan to provide records of sugar imports from Pakistan.

The head of an eleven-member FIA investigation team, Moeen Masood, has sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to seek data from Kabul authorities regarding the imports of sugar from Pakistan.

The investigation team sought data regarding the exports of sugar from Pakistan for inland consumption in Afghanistan maintained by the Kabul authorities for the financial year 2014-15 and 2019-20.

It has been requested to collect the records through the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in shape of email, soft or hard copies. Moreover, the FIA also asked Afghan authorities to verify genuineness of the list of importers.

The latest action was taken over the fake exports of sugar from Pakistan to Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics identified by the inquiry commission. FIA sugar export inquiry commission Afghanistan

Earlier on July 29, the federal cabinet had approved the constitution of an 11-member investigation team headed by the director of FIA Islamabad Zone Moeen Masood for taking legal actions against the fake sugar exports on the recommendations of the inquiry commission. = DNA

