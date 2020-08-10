Bill Gates praises Pakistan’s efforts in tackling Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 (DNA) – The Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has lauded Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Bill Gates compared the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan with Europe and acknowledged Pakistan’s flattened COVID-19 curve. The coronavirus situation in Pakistan was like Europe, but they worked hard to bring virus cases down, said Bill Gates in an interview.

Gates endorsed Pakistan’s COVID-19 policies and said India by contrast, doesn’t look great. “The Covid-19 situation in Indian is similar to that of South America.” It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus cases have witnessed a massive decline in Pakistan in recent days and the government today (Monday) has lifted almost all restriction

All restaurants, hotels, gyms, theatres, cinemas, beauty parlors, and other businesses have reopened across the country. Business hours and weekly holidays have been reverted back to pre-Covid-19 practice.

However, all schools, other educational institutions and marriage halls in the country will reopen from September 15. The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 17,799, while 6,097 people have died from the disease so far. = DNA

==========================