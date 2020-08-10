CAA to plant 3mn saplings at airports

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10 (DNA) – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday announced to plant three million saplings at airports across the country during the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Talking to journalists, Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy said that CAA have planted over 100,000 saplings at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, adding that 300,000 saplings will be planted at the airport during the plantation drive.

CAA director general and aviation secretary inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation drive at the Karachi airport. Airports Security Force (ASF) deputy director general and airport services deputy director general were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on July 31, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced to plant over 12,000 saplings at Islamabad International Airport and its suburbs.

According to Islamabad airport manager, the CAA, under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, would plant the saplings of over 3,000 species at the airport.

He had maintained that Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan would formally inaugurate the afforestation drive on August 9. The airport manager had said that the plantation drive to help reduce environmental pollution. = DNA

