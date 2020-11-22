Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Fazl declares war against govt, says retreating would be a sin

| November 22, 2020
Capture7

PESHAWAR, Nov 22 (DNA): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana
Fazlur Rehman Sunday termed the movement against the government as a
declaration of war and said it would be a sin to retreat from it.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Peshawar held a referendum
in the PDM rally today. The ruling party is confused by today s rally.

He congratulated the PDM leaders for the exemplary rally. He also
expressed condolences to Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif on
the demise of their mother.

He said that on the first day he had announced that the worst rigging
had taken place in the election. Today that voice is the unanimous voice
of the whole nation. The ruling party is worried from today’s rally. He
said that we have declared war, retreating from the battlefield is a
grave sin, they have nothing to do with anyone.

The PDM chief said that the perpetrator involved in the rigging is well
known to everyone. He said that we respect the army, it is our defense
institution, if it tries to become a political institution, it will have
to endure criticism.

He said that Pakistan s economy was destroyed in two years, when a
country s economy collapses, that state is no more. The state depends on
strong economy.

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture7

Fazl declares war against govt, says retreating would be a sin

PESHAWAR, Nov 22 (DNA): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday termed theRead More

Capture7

AJK PM denounces indiscriminate Indian forces firing

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 22 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq HaiderRead More

  • Pakistan records highest Covid-19 death count in four months

  • Panelists discuss female disempowerment in Pakistan

  • PIA introduces flexible attendance timing for employees

  • AIOU arranges online examinations for the students settled in Middle East

  • Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhtar passes away in London

  • Ministers criticize PDM for insisting on Peshawar rally despite ban

  • Pakistan Navy ship visit Jordan port to participate in joint exercises

  • AGAHI awards recognizes 43 journalists for excellence and media ethics

    • Comments are Closed