Fazl declares war against govt, says retreating would be a sin

PESHAWAR, Nov 22 (DNA): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana

Fazlur Rehman Sunday termed the movement against the government as a

declaration of war and said it would be a sin to retreat from it.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Peshawar held a referendum

in the PDM rally today. The ruling party is confused by today s rally.

He congratulated the PDM leaders for the exemplary rally. He also

expressed condolences to Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shahbaz Sharif on

the demise of their mother.

He said that on the first day he had announced that the worst rigging

had taken place in the election. Today that voice is the unanimous voice

of the whole nation. The ruling party is worried from today’s rally. He

said that we have declared war, retreating from the battlefield is a

grave sin, they have nothing to do with anyone.

The PDM chief said that the perpetrator involved in the rigging is well

known to everyone. He said that we respect the army, it is our defense

institution, if it tries to become a political institution, it will have

to endure criticism.

He said that Pakistan s economy was destroyed in two years, when a

country s economy collapses, that state is no more. The state depends on

strong economy.

