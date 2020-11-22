AJK PM denounces indiscriminate Indian forces firing
MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 22 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister
Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly denounced the
indiscriminate Indian forces firings from across the line of control in
Khoi Rata Sector as a result of which one girl embraced martyrdom and
more than ten persons were injured.
In his statement issued here on Sunday over the unprovoked Indian forces
firing, the Prime Minister regretted over the continued silence of the
United Nations and other international human rights organizations over
the brute Indian forces firing at the line of control. He said killings
of innocent civilians from Indian forces firing has become an order of
the day but the world community has failed to take notice of Indian
forces aggressions.
Raja Farooq Haider said over six lac civil population have been residing
at the line of control and they are determined to continue their
sacrifices for the defense of the motherland and their unprecedented
sacrifices and velour is a golden chapter of the freedom history. He
said India should read the writing on the wall and later on sooner he
will be accountable for shedding the precious blood of the Kashmiri
people
The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Armed forces for
defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country and
gave a matching response to the Indian army at the line of control.
Meanwhile the Prime Minister directed the district administration Kotli
to extend maximum medical facilities to those injured due to Indian
forces firings.
