AJK PM denounces indiscriminate Indian forces firing

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 22 (DNA): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly denounced the

indiscriminate Indian forces firings from across the line of control in

Khoi Rata Sector as a result of which one girl embraced martyrdom and

more than ten persons were injured.

In his statement issued here on Sunday over the unprovoked Indian forces

firing, the Prime Minister regretted over the continued silence of the

United Nations and other international human rights organizations over

the brute Indian forces firing at the line of control. He said killings

of innocent civilians from Indian forces firing has become an order of

the day but the world community has failed to take notice of Indian

forces aggressions.

Raja Farooq Haider said over six lac civil population have been residing

at the line of control and they are determined to continue their

sacrifices for the defense of the motherland and their unprecedented

sacrifices and velour is a golden chapter of the freedom history. He

said India should read the writing on the wall and later on sooner he

will be accountable for shedding the precious blood of the Kashmiri

people

The Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Armed forces for

defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the country and

gave a matching response to the Indian army at the line of control.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister directed the district administration Kotli

to extend maximum medical facilities to those injured due to Indian

forces firings.

