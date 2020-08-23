Fawad Alam eyes big opportunity tomorrow

Southampton : Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam is confident to perform strongly in a tough situation for Pakistan when they resume their first inning at 24-3 here on day 3.

Speaking to reporters after picking up two crucial wickets for Pakistan being a part-timer, Fawad expressed high hopes for tomorrow as the left-hander wasn’t able to get off the mark on his comeback in Test cricket after 11 years.

“I am confident of myself and I am looking forward to scoring tomorrow. There is pressure on me but I will try my best to come out of it,” said Fawad.

The domestic performer also answered people questioning his batting stance. He said the same batting stance brought him in the national team and with the same stance he scored runs in domestic cricket.

“I know people talk about my stance. I am playing for Pakistan just because of this stance. I have worked on it and will get zero with this stance and score a 100 with it. Don’t all these batsmen who stand normal fail?” Fawad asked.

It must be noted here that Pakistan struggled on day 2 of the third Test as England’s Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley scored 359 runs together to take their team to a huge total of 583-8. Later on, Pakistan lost three early wickets to James Anderson and closed day 2 at 24-3.