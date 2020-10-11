First direct flight of British Airways to leave for Lahore Monday

KARACHI, Oct 11 (DNA): The British Airways is all set to operate its

first direct flight to Lahore from London tomorrow (Monday).

As per details, a flight carrying 300 passengers on board will fly for

Lahore from London’s Heathrow airport. The flight will land at Lahore

airport Tuesday morning.

Arrangements at the Lahore airport have been finalised, whereas UK

diplomatic staff and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials will

welcome passengers of the flight.

According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from

Lahore, Pakistan to London four days a week.

All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow

Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to

British Airways airline.

It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight

operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were

suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August. The

airline already flies from Islamabad. DNA

