Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

First direct flight of British Airways to leave for Lahore Monday

| October 11, 2020
British-Airways

KARACHI, Oct 11 (DNA): The British Airways is all set to operate its
first direct flight to Lahore from London tomorrow (Monday).

As per details, a flight carrying 300 passengers on board will fly for
Lahore from London’s Heathrow airport. The flight will land at Lahore
airport Tuesday morning.

Arrangements at the Lahore airport have been finalised, whereas UK
diplomatic staff and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials will
welcome passengers of the flight.

Flight will fly for Lahore from London’s Heathrow airport and reach
provincial capital of Punjab Tuesday morning. UK diplomatic staff and
the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials will welcome passengers of
the flight.

According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from
Lahore, Pakistan to London four days a week.

All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow
Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to
British Airways airline.

It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight
operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were
suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August. The
airline already flies from Islamabad. DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 22

Pakistan, UK can increase trade, says Sardar Tanvir

He said this while talking to Khurshid Barlas, President of UK Pakistan Business Council PakistanRead More

Capture 2

People will reject PDM’s narrative in Gujranwala: PML-N MPA

GUJRANWALA, Oct 11 (DNA): Disgruntled PML-N MPA Ashraf Ansari announced Sunday that he will organizeRead More

  • FATF should blacklist India for money laundering: Rehman Malik

  • First direct flight of British Airways to leave for Lahore Monday

  • Govt to turn code on inter-sect harmony into law: Qibla Ayaz

  • Pakistan reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, 666 new cases

  • Second OIC Summit on S&T will be held in December

  • Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Naqash

  • PML-N announces 18 candidates for Gilgit-Baltistan elections

  • Air patrol unit becomes operational in Islamabad

    • Comments are Closed