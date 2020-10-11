First direct flight of British Airways to leave for Lahore Monday
KARACHI, Oct 11 (DNA): The British Airways is all set to operate its
first direct flight to Lahore from London tomorrow (Monday).
As per details, a flight carrying 300 passengers on board will fly for
Lahore from London’s Heathrow airport. The flight will land at Lahore
airport Tuesday morning.
Arrangements at the Lahore airport have been finalised, whereas UK
diplomatic staff and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials will
welcome passengers of the flight.
According to a schedule, the airline will operate direct flights from
Lahore, Pakistan to London four days a week.
All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow
Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to
British Airways airline.
It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight
operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were
suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August. The
airline already flies from Islamabad. DNA
