Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Expert warns full COVID-19 vaccine unlikely by next year

| July 13, 2020
COVID-19-vaccine

There is little chance of a 100-percent effective coronavirus vaccine by 2021, a French expert warned Sunday, urging people to take social distancing measures more seriously.

“A vaccine is several years in development,” said epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the team of scientists advising the government on the crisis.

“Of course, there is an unprecedented effort to develop a vaccine, but I would be very surprised if we had that was effective in 2021,” he added.

While we would probably have one that worked partially, we were very far from the end of the crisis, he said.

That being the case, “we have to live with this virus” he said. And since another lockdown was out of the question, people had to go back to “more serious habits”.

“This summer, let’s respect physical distance, at least!” he said, stressing that large gatherings were the main threat.

Also Saturday, a group of well-known doctors called for the government to make the wearing of masks inside public buildings compulsory in a bid to head off a second wave of the coronavirus.

Fontanet said the main risks for the appearance of new virus clusters were in confined spaces, such as on cruise ships, warships, sports halls, discos, slaughterhouses, accommodation housing migrant workers and places of worship.

On Wednesday, the French government said it was preparing for a second wave of COVID-19, but rather than imposing another nationwide lockdown, they would use “targeted” measures such as stay-at-home orders or business closures.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

COVID-19-vaccine

Expert warns full COVID-19 vaccine unlikely by next year

There is little chance of a 100-percent effective coronavirus vaccine by 2021, a French expertRead More

1400__100_2780160476

Business climate indicator in Uzbekistan rises strongly

DNA The Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) conducted the third round of surveyRead More

  • Walled City of Baku: World Cultural Heritage

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

  • Masood vows to carry forward mission of Kashmir martyrs

  • Leaders emphasize need for conversations on reimagining future of education

  • World Bank provides US$500 million for agricultural modernization in Uzbekistan

  • Energy efficiency of Uzbekistan’s economy is brought to a new level

  • Wani’s Blood Gave New Strength to the Kashmir’s Struggle

  • Pakistan can benefit from French expertise

    • Comments are Closed