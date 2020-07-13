Iftikhar, Imam shine for PCB White on Day two as intra-squad match ends in a draw

Worcester: The two-day practice match between PCB Green and PCB White ended in a draw at the New Road Ground, Worcester on Sunday.

Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 86 off 137 balls with the help of two sixes and 14 fours for PCB White. Imam-ul-Haq scored 74 off 133 balls striking 13 fours before retiring.

All-rounder Shadab Khan remained unbeaten on 51 off 62 balls when the stumps were drawn. PCB White’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made 40 while Fawad Alam chipped in with 37 runs.

Babar Azam, Musa Khan and Usman Shinwari took a wicket apiece for PCB Green. PCB White scored 338 for five (89.1 overs) in their innings in reply to PCB Green’s tally of 318 for eight in 90 overs on day one of the match.

On the first day, Babar scored 82 runs off 122 balls for PCB Green. Abid Ali contributed 71 off 126 balls whereas skipper departed after scoring 47 with the help of nine boundaries. Mohammad Rizwan also scored 47 off 80 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets for PCB Whites while conceding 91 runs. Mohammad Abbas bagged two wickets whereas Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman took a wicket each.