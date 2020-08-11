Ex-accountant at Pakistan embassy in Sofia arrested by NAB

ISLAMABAD, AUG 11 (DNA) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken under arrest a former account at the Pakistan Embassy in Sofia over his alleged involvement in embezzlement of government funds.

Tufail Qazi was taken into custody by a National Accountability Bureau team in Islamabad, according to the national graft buster. He is accused of inflicting huge financial losses on the national kitty by misusing government funds for personal gains during his posting at the embassy from 2013 to 2018.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had forwarded the matter to the corruption watchdog to carry out a thorough investigation into it. NAB will likely present the accused before an accountability court to seek his physical remand for investigation.

Director General of National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said all officers of the bureau have been handling cases purely on the basis of merit as NAB is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy against corrupt practices. He expressed the hope that all mega scams will be taken to their logical ends soon. = DNA

