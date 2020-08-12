Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Metro Bus service resumes in twin cities

| August 12, 2020
Orange-Line-Metro-Bus-Project-1-750x369

RAWALPINDI : Metro Bus service in twin cities (Islamabad, Rawalpindi) has resumed prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The administration has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). There is a ban on traveling on Metro Bus without having a seat, whereas, wearing face masks has been declared mandatory.

The operations of Metro Bus service were suspended on March 23 after the government imposed lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab had lifted the lockdown on Monday, allowing all sectors except marriage halls and educational institutes to operate under safety measures outlined by the government.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued a notification following the decisions made in the August 6 meeting of the National Coordination Committee wherein it was decided to lift the restrictions on all sectors on August 10 and resume educational activities from Sept 15.

