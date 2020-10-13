Every street, corner should be turned into Kashmir forum: AJK President

DNA

ISLAMABAD, October 13: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has warned that if the Kashmir liberation movement is not turned into a mass campaign, Kashmiris would lose their homeland in the next two years.

“India is poised to eliminate the state of Kashmir, and it has brought 1.8 million Indian troops to settle them in occupied Kashmir with the motive to deprive the Kashmiri people of their identity and culture and turn them into a minority in their own homeland,” he asserted.

Addressing right to self-determination conference outside the residence of former Amir of Jamaat Islami Azad Kashmir Abdur Rashid Turabi at Chattar in Bagh, he lamented that the Kashmiri people were being deprived of their lands, employment and jobs by the Indian rulers.

In this situation, he maintained that we needed to repeat the role which our elders had played to liberate present territory of Azad Kashmir from the oppressive Dogra rule in 1947. Particularly the people of Bagh had played an important role in liberating this territory along with the people of the adjoining district of Poonch.

He said that we would have to give up holding limited gatherings, tiny conferences and seminars, and would have to come out of our homes to turn every street and square into a political platform to raise our voice against the Indian oppression and the rights of our brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir.

“This will go a long way to capture the world attention, and the United Nations and compel to implement its resolutions on Kashmir,” he stressed, and added that our campaign must not remain restricted to our own cities and town, but it will have to be expanded to every capital and every city of the world.

The state president said that the status of occupied Kashmir which had its symbolic separate identity with its own constitution, flag and the state legislative assembly, was abolished by India on August 5 last year, and had turned it into a territory of the Indian Union. Now orders coming from Delhi are being implemented in in Srinagar by handpicked of Delhi government.

Sardar Masood Khan said that support to the liberation struggle of Kashmir was the collective national and religious obligation of the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, former Jamaat Islami Azad Kashmir chief Abdur Rashid Turabi pay great tributes to Sardar Masood Khan for adopting an inflexible stand and firm commitment to the Kashmir cause and said that the Jamaat had played an important role on both sides of the Line of Control to lead the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement to its ultimate end.