Media can report proceeding of cases: CJ LHC
LAHORE, OCT 13 (DNA) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ruled that restrictions cannot be imposed on right to information under the constitution and media can report on proceeding of cases; however pictures of the accused and the victim cannot be aired.
A two member bench presided by Chief Justice of LHC heard an appeal against the ban imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the coverage of motorway rape case and suspended the ban notification.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Qasim Khan remarked that the media can report on the proceedings of the case as the public cannot be prevented from being aware under the Right to Information. = DNA
