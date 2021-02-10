Etihad Airways vaccinates frontline staff against Covid-19

ABU DHABI – Etihad Airways has claimed to be the first airline in the world to have vaccinated all operating pilots and cabin crew against Covid-19.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We proactively made the vaccine available to all our employees to not only help combat the effects of Covid-19 but to make travellers feel confident and reassured the next time they fly with us.

“We are the only airline in the world to make Covid-19 testing mandatory for every passenger and crew member before every flight and now, we are the first airline in the world with 100 per cent vaccinated crew on board.”

He added: “I chose very early on to be vaccinated to demonstrate my own support of the national vaccination programme and to encourage everyone at Etihad who was eligible for the vaccine, to receive it as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the entire Etihad family for everything they have done to help us reach this milestone – I am truly humbled.”

In 2020, Etihad took significant steps towards supporting employees to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

In collaboration with the health authorities, the airline facilitated access for its frontline staff to the United Arab Emirates’ emergency use programme.

Etihad was one of the first employers in the capital to secure places for their frontline staff – including pilots and cabin crew – in the vaccination programme.

Etihad also ensured the Etihad Airways Medical Centre became an accredited COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Following the government target to vaccinate half of the UAE population by the end of March, Etihad is ahead of schedule with over 75 per cent of its entire workforce already having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

With even more activity still planned as part of the Protected Together initiative, this figure will continue to grow as more employees step forward and choose to vaccinate.