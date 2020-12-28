ECP rejects Speaker Balochistan Assembly’s plea to postpone Jan 14 Senate polls
QUETTA, DEC 28 (DNA) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected petition filed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to postpone the January 14 election on the Senate seat which fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Perveen.
Rejecting the Speaker Balochistan Assembly’s petition, the ECP said that the by-elections will be held as per schedule. It is pertinent here to mention that the Senate seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen.
Earlier, in his letter, Bizenjo said the elections should be postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus in the country. He further said that Perveen’s term would have ended on March 11 and there is no need to hold an election on her seat. The speaker said that the ECP should review its schedule. = DNA
===========================
Related News
PHA organises Family Winter Festival
LAHORE, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday organised three-day ‘Annual Family Winter Festival’Read More
Basmati rice still not registered as local product in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: While Pakistan is fighting its case in the European Union against the Indian moveRead More
Comments are Closed