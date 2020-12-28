ECP rejects Speaker Balochistan Assembly’s plea to postpone Jan 14 Senate polls

QUETTA, DEC 28 (DNA) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected petition filed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to postpone the January 14 election on the Senate seat which fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Perveen.

Earlier, in his letter, Bizenjo said the elections should be postponed due to the second wave of the coronavirus in the country. He further said that Perveen’s term would have ended on March 11 and there is no need to hold an election on her seat. The speaker said that the ECP should review its schedule. = DNA

