EASA refuses to lift ban on PIA’s Europe flights

KARACHI, Dec 27 (DNA): A final attempt from Pakistan International

Airlines (PIA) to get relief from the EASA over a ban on its flight

operations to Europe has met with failure.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PIA CEO Air Marshall Arshad

Malik has written a letter to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency

(EASA) for giving provisional permission to the national flag carrier to

resume its Europe operation.

However, the European authorities rejected the proposal in a letter

written to the PIA CEO, conveying that pre-conditions to lift the ban

are not yet met as an audit will be necessary before any approval from

the EASA.

The agency said that their experts reviewed all submitted material and

additional supporting arguments related to the corrective actions

implemented to improve the PIA’s Safety Management System.

It said that regarding the lack of confidence in certification and

oversight activities performed by the Pakistani Civil Aviation

Authority, which was the second aspect that led to the suspension of

your Third Country Operator Authorisation, the investigations performed

by the European Commission and by the ICAO have not yet been concluded.

The EASA said that all pre-conditions to lift the suspension are not met

and, as an audit will be necessary.

“The Agency decided not to revoke your Third Country Operator

Authorisation but to extend the suspension period by an additional

3-month period,” it said adding that their legal framework does not

provide the possibility to grant provisional or conditional TCO

authorizations. DNA

