CDA dismisses dy director on corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) dismissed Deputy Director of Land Directorate over the charges of corruption against him on Sunday whereas Assistant Director, Senior Assistant, and Sub Assistant have been demoted. Directions have been issued to take back vehicle from Deputy Director.

According to detail, the current administration of CDA has fastened the pace of its operation against corrupt mafia. In a recent move, the authority has dismissed the Deputy Director of Land Directorate, Taimoor Ahmed from his job whereas Assistant Director, Muhammad Asghar; Senior Assistant, Malik Sajid Mehmood; and Sub Assistant Muhammad Latif have been demoted. These officers of CDA had illegally allotted 59 plots at sector D-13. These plots were supposed to be allotted by lucky draw but the mentioned officers allotted these plots by doing favoritism after taking bribe. An inquiry was held against them which proved them guilty due to which CDA took action against them.

Deputy Director, Taimoor Ahmed has been dismissed from his job and the authority has directed him to give back the vehicle which is in his use. Assistant Director Muhammad Asghar of Grade 17; Senior Assistant Sajid Mehmood of Grade 16; and Sub Assistant Muhammad Latif of Grade 14 have been demoted. However, the Deputy Director involved in the case has taken the prohibition order from court.

Few days back, the authority dismissed two Deputy Directors of Planning Department and made a Director an OSD.