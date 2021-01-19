Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Donald Trump bestows a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain

January 19, 2021
US President Donald Trump bestowed a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday, acknowledging the Gulf state’s normalisation of ties with Israel on his last full day in office.

Trump, who sees Arab recognition of Israel as a key overseas achievement of his presidency, already conferred the same award on King Mohammed VI of Morocco last week for his move to restore ties.

Announcing his bestowal of the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, on King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Trump also paid tribute to Bahrain’s hosting of a June 2019 conference on the economic dimensions of his controversial Middle East peace plan, which broke with decades of international consensus and was boycotted by the Palestinians.

Donald Trump bestows a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain

US President Donald Trump bestowed a rare award on King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday, acknowledging the Gulf state's

Chinese diplomate calls for Special services/outlets for foreign investors 

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 19 (DNA): The need of opening up special services and outlets for foreign

