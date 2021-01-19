COMSTECH public lecture on medical research to promote health on JAN 21

ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 (DNA) – COMSTECH public lecture on Engagement in Medical Research to Promote National Health and Wellbeing is going to be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PST at COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad. People can attend this lecture in person as well as virtually on Zoom.

Zoom link is available on www.comstech.org. A large number of researchers from Iran, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan has got registered to attend this lecture online.

The lecture will be delivered by Prof. Dr. Khalid Saeed Khan, Distinguished Investigator – Beatriz Galindo programme – at University of Granada, Spain. He has published over 400 peer-reviewed research papers with current h-index >70. Dr. Khalid has so far supervised 25 higher-degree theses.

He has contributed to many trials and meta-analyses by conducting 48 primary research trials, recruiting 979,242 participants, and has published 149 systematic reviews, collating data from 6415 studies with 68,798,079 participants. Dr. Khalid is lead author of ‘Systematic Reviews to Support Evidence-Based Medicine’, which won a BMA Medical Book award.

He remained Editor of many journals. His “Core Outcomes in Women’s and Newborn Health” (CROWN) initiative was awarded a BMA Strutt and Harper grant to help reduce research waste.=DNA

=================