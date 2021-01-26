Direct flight from Islamabad to Kyrgyzstan start

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan while talking to daily Islamabad Post termed the move significant adding direct flight shall promote business and tourist activities between the two countries and Central Asia also

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started direct flight from Islamabad to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The flight shall operate on weekly basis. Earlier another Central Asian Country Uzbekistan had direct flight from Lahore to Tashkent.

The direct flight from Islamabad to Bishkek shall be chartered in the beginning and may be run as commercial flight later on.

The estimated round trip fare for Bishkek shall be USD 600, which shall considerably be reduced once regular commercial flights start operations.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan while talking to daily Islamabad Post termed the move significant adding direct flight shall promote business and tourist activities between the two countries and Central Asia also.

It may be mentioned here that people wishing to visit Central Asian states, can now utilize this route.