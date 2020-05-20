DigiSkills.pk – 1 Million Trainings Imparted to Youth in Freelancing

ISLAMABAD , MAY 20 – One million trainings have been imparted to youth in freelancing under the National Level Training Program (DigiSkills.pk) launched by Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication through Ignite National Technology Fund.

On the direction of Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, was briefed on the successful execution of the program by Dr. Zafar Alvi, Project Director DSTP (DigiSkills Training Project) through video link on Wednesday.

The DigiSkills Training Project (DSTP) was awarded to Virtual University of Pakistan through an open tender based upon its 15 years demonstrated expertise in online distance learning.

CEO Ignite Syed Junaid Imam and Rector Virtual University Naeem Tariq were also present on the occasion.

The Project Director apprised the Secretary IT & Telecom that in its 30-month span the project aimed to impart 1 million trainings in 7 batches, with each batch of 12 weeks duration. However, the target of imparting 1 million free online trainings was achieved in the 6th batch. Two hundred and fifty thousand course enrolments have already been made for the 7th batch that will start on 27th May 2020, thereby exceeding the target by 0.25 million trainings by August 2020.

Secretary IT said that DigiSkills Training Program provided an excellent opportunity for the youth to earn valuable foreign exchange during the lockdown period.

He lauded the efforts of the Ignite, Virtual University and the marketing and monitoring teams for achieving the target before time.

A National Level Training Program (DigiSkills.pk) launched by Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication through Ignite National Technology Fund has been providing free of cost training in freelancing and other marketable skills to youth. The program comprises of 10 courses including Freelancing, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Digital Literacy, e-Commerce Management, Creative Writing, QuickBooks, AutoCAD and WordPress.