Deepening Pak-China Cooperation in education sector emphasized

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro Vice Chancellor, Punjab University and Mr. Kahlid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad called on Director General China, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. During the meeting, Pakistan-China cooperation in education sector and educational linkages between the universities of two countries were discussed.

The Director General emphasized that it is imperative to build linkages between academia, think-tanks and policy circles. He underscored that China and Pakistan have cooperation in multifaceted areas including in the domain of education and Science and Technology. Highlighting the importance of Pakistan-China cooperation in education sector, he maintained that there are about 28,000 Pakistani students in China and similarly, there are ten Pakistan Study Centers and eleven Urdu Language Departments in prominent Universities of China.

Mr. Tipu underscored that Punjab University being one of the oldest institution in Pakistan,may explore the possibility of establishing a China Study Centre at the University. He underlined that Punjab University may also hold events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relation between Pakistan and China.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar apprised that University has approved the establishment of ‘Regional Integration Centre’ aimed at promoting connectivity and universities of the region. He briefed that a number of Pakistani students have learnt Chinese language at Confucius Institute and Institute of Language and Linguistic established at Punjab University. Similarly, the University has established two Centers of Excellence: Area Study Centre for South Asia and Pakistan Study Center, and scores of Chinese students have enrolled in PhD programs at the University of Punjab, he added. Pro Vice Chancellor highlighted that there is need to enhance teachers and researchers exchange program; joint seminars and streamline the admission policies of universities of both the countries.

Mr. Kahlid Taimur Akram maintained that CGSS is committed to promoting and facilitating the educational institutions, conducting roundtable discussions, interactive sessions and webinars.

The Director General lauded the efforts of University of the Punjab and CGSS in enhancing Pakistan-China cooperation in education sector. He assured support in building institutional linkages and connecting universities of the two countries.