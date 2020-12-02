Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Nigeria MPs ‘invite’ Buhari to give massacre briefing

| December 2, 2020
Nigerian MPs have summoned President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent killing of at least 43 farmers in north-east Borno State.

The lawmakers while debating the motion said it was of urgent national importance.

Most of those killed on the Saturday attack – which was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram – were rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere Local Government Area.

More than a dozen others are missing, reports say.

The United Nations has retracted its initial casualty figure of 110 farmers killed, saying the number was not yet confirmed.

The army has come under heavy criticism following the massacre but blamed lack of equipment for its inability to tackle the insurgency.

It also accused residents of working as informants for the militants.

