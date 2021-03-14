Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Covid cases surge as Pakistan sees 2,664 new infections in 24 hours

| March 14, 2021
coronavirus-1

ISLAMABAD : As many as 2,664 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 605,200.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 32 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 13,508.

A total of 40,564 samples were tested, out of which 2,664 turned out to be positive, the NCOC said. The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 6.56 per cent, it pointed out, adding the number of active cases has increased to 21,121.

1,805 of the patients currently under treatment are said to be in critical condition. A total of 570,571 people have recuperated.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has called for immediate measures to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid rising number of cases.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said the government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

“The third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus,” warned the minister.

HEALTH No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

coronavirus-1

Covid cases surge as Pakistan sees 2,664 new infections in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD : As many as 2,664 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across theRead More

download

Nine more die of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR, Mar 12  : At least nine more people have died from coronavirus during theRead More

  • 2,701 new cases, 54 COVID-19 deaths reported in 24 hours

  • 1290 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb

  • Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

  • ‘Chinese vaccine Sinopharm safe for people above 60’, Nausheen Hamid says

  • Coronavirus: 2,258 new cases, 53 deaths reported in a day

  • Timely diagnosis of chronic kidney diseases can save lives: experts

  • Ignoring Covid-19 safety measures may lead to smart lock-down: Yasmin Rashid

  • Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for above 60 starts: Nausheen Hamid

    • Comments are Closed