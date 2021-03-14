Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NA secretariat closed for four days after surge in COVID cases

| March 14, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) secretariat has been closed for four days amid rising coronavirus cases.

According to a declaration issued by the NA Secretariat, all the offices will remain closed untill March 16 and during the time anti-germs spray will be carried out to contain virus spread.

During the closure period, IR department and R&D branch will remain operational, while the minimum number of employees will join the offices from March 17.
The staff of the NA Secretariat has been directed to ensure their availability on the phone. Wearing masks in the secretariat has been declared mandatory while shaking hands, hugging is prohibited amid coronavirus fears.

The employees have been directed to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to counter the spread of the deadly virus.

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had said that government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

Asad Umar had chaired a meeting of NCOC to discuss the latest Covid situation in the country and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

