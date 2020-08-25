Court summons Farzana Raja on Sept 17 in BISP corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25 (DNA) – The accountability court in Islamabad has summoned Farzana Raja along with eighteen accused on September 17, in a case related to alleged corruption in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The former BISP chairperson Farzana Raja skipped Tuesday’s hearing owing to her medical condition. The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir.

“My client is unable to appear before court and want to join proceedings via video link due to her health issues”, Raja’s lawyer said before the court. To this, the judge remarked the court will decide if about later after seeing her medical reports. Further hearing of the case has been adjourned till September 17.

Farzana Raja and other accused have been directed to ensure their appearance before the court. NAB Rawalpindi bureau filed the reference against Farzana Raja and other accused. She remained chairperson of the BISP from year 2008 to 2013 during the tenure of Pakistan People’s Party government. The reference comprised of 32 volumes has been sent to the Registrar Office for scrutiny, in which overall 19 persons have been made party.

The Executive Board of NAB had approved the filing of reference against former chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Farzana Raja and others in a meeting in December last year. = DNA

