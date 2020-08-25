Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt decides to restructure Ruet-e-Hilal Committee: Sources

| August 25, 2020
ISLAMABAD, AUG 25 (DNA) – The federal government has decided to restructure country’s premium moon sighting body, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC).

Sources privy to the development said that the ministry of Religious Affairs has finalized its draft of recommendations for restructuring of the RHC.

 

The draft has been sent to the ministry of Law and Justice. According to the draft, the current chairman and members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be changed and new chairman and the members would be appointed.

Furthermore, fines have also been recommended over announcement in contradiction with the government committee. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was set up in 1974 under a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan, and no rules and regulations for the functioning of the committee have been drafted till date.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had demanded the abolition of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. Chaudhry, while talking to overseas journalists had criticized the clerics once again regarding the moon sighting techniques. = DNA

