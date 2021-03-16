Corona vaccination centers set up across province: Buzdar
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a visit to the coronavirus vaccination center at Expo Center in Lahore today (Tuesday).
Speaking on this occasion, he said that frontline healthcare workers and people over 60 years of age are being vaccinated in the first phase.
The Chief Minister said that vaccination centres have been set up across the province for administration of coronavirus vaccine.
