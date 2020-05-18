Corona relief tiger force to write history of serving the nation: Usman Dar

ATTOCK, MAY 18 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar said One million youth registered with Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Youth were the future of the country and PTI govt firmly believed in their empowerment. He said that the volunteers are dedicated will set a new example of helping the affected people.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Corona Relief Tiger Force on Monday here in Mahira Marqi Attock.

On the occasion Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, PTI Leader Malik Khurram Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ch Abdul Majid, Deputy Director Public Relations Shehzad Niaz Khokhar, Assistant Commissioner Jannat Hussain and other government officers were present.

Usman Dar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had released special funds of Rs 100 Billion to empower the Youth under the Kamyab Jawan Program launched in the country.

He said 8223 volunteers have been registered in district Attock including 400 Women. He said Tiger Force was actively playing its pivotal role in the implementation of the SOPs regarding Coronavirus and providing relief to people.

The SAPM said that initially, the govt had announced that major responsibilities of the CRTF members would be to point out hoarding, artificial inflation and violation of laws, Ration distribution, public announcements and awareness creation against Corona Virus.

Usman Dar said that around a million people had registered themselves for the CRTF that included doctors, engineers, lawyers, students, social workers, teachers, health workers and others had registered themselves to render their volunteer services for the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SAPM said that the government Billions of Rupees subsidy to Utility Stores Corporation and Tiger Force was not only helping to keep the social distancing at the stores but also monitoring the availability of eatables at affordable price. DNA

