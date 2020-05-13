Condemnation of Indian brutalities in IOJ&K

As the world is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, India is busy further brutalising the Kashmiri people in IOJ&K.

The cold-blooded murder of Peer Mehrajuddin by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) in Budgam, today, is the latest in the mindless killing spree being carried out by the Indian occupation forces. The police resorted to indiscriminate use of force, including shotgun pellets and tear gas, when hundreds of unarmed men and women took to the streets to peacefully protest the wanton killing. There are reports of several protestors injured. These Indian brutalities cannot be condemned enough.

No matter how brutal its tactics, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people. Nor will India ever succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ resolve to realise their inalienable right to self-determination.

The world community must hold India to account for its crimes in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Justice for Kashmiris remains indispensable for peace in South Asia.