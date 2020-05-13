Baluchistan future of Pakistan: Army Chief

COAS directed all commanders to reach out to people in far flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID

QUETTA (DNA) – While interacting with officers and men, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded dedication and professionalism of soldiers.

The COAS said that Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan.

He expressed these views during his visit to Quetta on Wednesday.

During the visit, COAS attended briefing at Headquarters (HQ) Southern Command, visited Garrison Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 and interacted with troops busy in COVID relief activities.

During visit to HQ Southern Command,COAS was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran Borders.

COAS was apprised about the formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area. During visit to Garrison Quarantine Facility, COAS appreciated the formation for arrangements and facilities established as per health SOPs and guidelines.

Earlier, On arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf.