CDA’s anti encroachment drive continues

| January 19, 2021
ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 (DNA) – Capital Development Authority (CDA) in connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive conducted Anti encroachment operation in the city.

In the joint venture of the department of environment and department of DMA the authority removed dozens of encroachments from Park road during last one week. The said area has been cleared and the captured goods have been submitted to CDA’s store.

Newly constructed building, 10 illegal boundary walls, 01 illegal building, 01 room, 03 roadside setups, and DPC of one building were demolished during the anti encroachment operation of CDA at Bari Imam.

Construction material was also captured. Similarly, anti encroachment operation was also conducted at C-15 where a number of illegal constructions were demolished. Illegal constructions and encroachments at 06 different places of Bani Gala were also demolished during the operation.

Polls were removed from street at F-7/3. Illegal stalls were removed from G-8. Iron pillars were removed from a street of F-8 whereas an illegal security cabin was also demolished at the occasion. Illegal boundary wall and a gate were demolished at F-11.

Operation was also conducted at Khhana Pull where a number of illegal constructions and encroachments were demolished. DPC of a new building was demolished at Lakhhwal. 01 illegal stall and a shade were demolished in I-9 during the CDA’s operation against encroachments.=DNA

