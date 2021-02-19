Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Commander US CENTCOM, COAS discuss matters of mutual interest

| February 19, 2021
RAWALPINDI, FEB 19: General Kenneth F. Mc Kenzie Jr, Incoming Commander US CENTCOM, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting.

Both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation. COAS said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

Visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability.

