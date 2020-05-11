COAS Gen. Bajwa phones Iranian armed forces chief

TEHRAN, MAY 11 (DNA) – COAS of Pakistan Gen Bajwa has telephoned Chief of Armed Forces of Iran Maj. Gen Bagheri.

Gen Mohammad Bagheri received a telephone call from COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has expressed his country’s readiness to develop defense and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

Top commanders discussed the latest military relations between the two countries, Corona Crisis and the security of common borders.=DNA

