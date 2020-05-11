Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

COAS Gen. Bajwa phones Iranian armed forces chief

| May 11, 2020
DWW

TEHRAN, MAY 11 (DNA) – COAS of Pakistan Gen Bajwa has telephoned Chief of Armed Forces of Iran Maj. Gen Bagheri.

Gen Mohammad Bagheri received a telephone call from COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces has expressed his country’s readiness to develop defense and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

Top commanders discussed the latest military relations between the two countries, Corona Crisis and the security of common borders.=DNA

===========

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DWW

COAS Gen. Bajwa phones Iranian armed forces chief

TEHRAN, MAY 11 (DNA) – COAS of Pakistan Gen Bajwa has telephoned Chief of ArmedRead More

1

A True Leader: An Example in the World’s History Heydar Alirza Oglu Aliyev

By Ms. Mehreen Gul, Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad & EurasianRead More

  • Return of 13 Stranded Pakistanis from Singapore

  • Embassy of Pakistan to France organizes virtual Mehfil e Seerat

  • India using COVID-19 as an iron curtain for its policy of genocide in Occupied Kashmir: Ashraf Jahangir Qazi

  • German, French Ambassadors meet Hafeez Shaikh

  • MCI fully geared to tackle COVID 19: Mayor

  • Different options for exams of Varsity students: Dr Banuri

  • First of 6 special US flights brings Pakistanis back home

  • UNICEF Pakistan, Zong 4G partner to create awareness on COVID-19

    • Comments are Closed